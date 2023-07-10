URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana is short thousands of dollars due to a census conducted in 2020.
“At the very time the 2020 census was being taken we are assuming a lot of people left town particularly University of Illinois students because campus went to remote learning. So instead of the modest increase in our official population we experienced a 7% decrease in our population.” said Mayor of Urbana, Diane Marlin.
Now, the city is missing out on funds from the state and federal government that are population-based.
“Money. It means revenue for Urbana. Our share of the state motor fuel tax which directly funds repairs to our streets and other infrastructure. It also dictates our share of the state income tax; that’s distributed based on population.” said Marlin.
However, Marlin says they're looking at a special partial census near campus for next spring when students can be accounted for.
"If we do the special census, we want to do the recount at a time when the campus is still in session, and students are still on campus because students living here most of the year are residents of Urbana and should be counted as residents of Urbana." explained Marlin.
