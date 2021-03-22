URBANA, III (WAND) - Life after bars. Officials say one of the keys to success is having a home to go back to. Urbana City Council is voting on a grant that can make sure some of those recently incarcerated individuals can find quality housing.
56,000 dollars could go right into the pockets of First Followers Champaign Urbana, a non-profit focusing on setting up recently incarcerated individuals up for success. "We've targeted 18 to 24 year olds, who have been involved the criminal justice system to do the work." Marlon Mitchell, the founder and Executive Director tells WAND News.
The potential funding comes from The US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin says the grant goes to organizations like First Followers. "It comes from HUD, and they have allocated money to organizations that are certified as community housing development organizations, such as First Followers."
Mitchell says the potential partnership could greatly benefit the lives of those who have been behind bars saying, "it's an opportunity to partner with local property owners, and just, I guess, advocate for individuals who have felony convictions on their background."
According to First Followers, housing is crucial for success after prison."Housing is a critical need and that's one of the first steps that needs to be addressed when a person comes home so that they can have a safe environment to flourish, that and also employment, it's also a critical piece.”
The funding will go to the construction of single family homes. "They'll use this to create two single family rental units that will be available to persons who have been recently incarcerated." Mayor Marlin says.
The Mayor says the funding could help change lives. "When a person has stable housing, it frees up the mental and emotional and financial need to, to focus on housing and frees them up to look at workforce training and Education and find a job and reunite with their families and really reestablish their lives in the community."
We will continue to update this story as Urbana City Council votes on the approval of the grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.