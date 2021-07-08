URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police are searching for a suspect involved in a recent report of sexual assault.
According to officials, on Thursday, July 8, at approximately 2:14 a.m. Urbana police officers were dispatched to an address in the 300 block of Villa Lane in Urbana on the report of a sexual assault.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 27-year-old Urbana resident, who said she had just been sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect who had entered her residence through an unlocked door.
The victim told police that sometime overnight, she woke up and found a man in her bedroom. The suspect put a metallic object to her head and told her not to scream.
The suspect proceeded to get into bed with the victim and sexually assaulted her.
Afterward, the suspect fled from the residence, most likely out of the same way he entered.
The suspect is described as a black male with short hair, standing approximately 5'9" to 5'10" tall with a heavy wearing a black t-shirt with red lines and circle patterns on it and black shorts.
Detectives and officers at the Urbana Police Department are actively investigating this incident. ISP Crime Scene Investigators have also been assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app, which is available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.