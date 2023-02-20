RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after an Urbana woman was shot in Rantoul.
Rantoul police were called to the 100 block of Congress Ave. around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting.
Officers collected shell casings from the area. While on the scene, officers learned a 26-year-old woman from Urbana was being treated for what was described as non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
Rantoul Police ask that anyone who has additional information to contact police at (217) 333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.
