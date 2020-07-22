URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - There are two vacant spots on the community police review board in Urbana.
It is supposed to be a board of seven and members suggested reaching out to people who are affected by policing. Community police review boards typically look over complaints concerning misconduct of police officers. In Urbana, the board has been around since 2011.
Wednesday's meeting was about figuring out how the city's CPRB can better serve its people. That includes reviewing police complaint forms and specifying board member responsibilities.
Reports show there are more than 200 police review boards in the United States. Compared to law enforcement agencies, there are more than 17,000 establishments.
What makes these review boards effective in communities is when they hold police departments accountable. It's an ongoing conversation on how to accomplish that in Urbana.
