URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana’s Emergency Order temporarily banning indoor dining in campus-area restaurants expires at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Mayor Diane Marlin announced the order will not be extended.
Restaurants in the area bounded by Springfield Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Florida Avenue, and Wright St. can resume indoor food and beverage service per Governor Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guidelines for bars and restaurants and City of Urbana Emergency Order Operating Guidelines concerning seating and occupancy in bars and restaurants.
