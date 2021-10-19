DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA is in desperate need for volunteers to advocate for children who are abused and neglected.
The agency said there is an urgent need for volunteers to advocate for kids who are in the foster care system.
There are 316 children in the juvenile court system who are currently without a CASA volunteer. Lori McDaniel, recruitment and retention manager for Macon County CASA, said there are more than 600 Macon County children in foster care.
"We need someone to walk by their side through what is the most scary and chaotic time in their life," McDaniel said.
The agency said becoming a CASA advocate does not a require a special background. McDaniel said they are searching for people who have a heart for children, are passionate about helping others and want to make a difference in the community. Jennifer Born has served as a volunteer for nearly four years and said it's been a great experience.
"It's not a huge time commitment, but the commitment you make can make such a difference," Born said. "We are an extra layer of support not only for the system, but for these kids. We are extra eyes and we give them opportunities that they wouldn't otherwise have."
CASA volunteers must be 21 years of age. They must complete an online application and consent, then pass a background check, then a one-hour interview will be scheduled. Finally, volunteers must complete 30 hours of pre-service training before getting sworn in.
The final CASA training class for 2021 begins on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and runs for six consecutive Tuesdays.
Classes are conducted online and are offered in both morning and evening sessions. To learn more, click here.
