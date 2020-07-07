DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The organizer of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic announced Tuesday morning that the event is postponed to next year.
The 22nd annual event is moved to 2021 due to the ongoing situation surrounding COVID-19. The United States Tennis Association has canceled all five ITF World Tennis Tour events taking place in the United States in August.
"This was a disappointing day for our tennis community and the City of Decatur. Unfortunately, ever since the announcement on opening professional men’s tennis with our $25,000 men’s event a couple weeks ago, things seem to have just gone the other way for the tennis world. Several high-profile professional tennis players have contracted COVID-19 and the country as a whole has had more outbreaks. On the bright side, our committee was encouraged by the strong sponsorship pledged this year which nearly matched what we experienced in 2019” said Chuck Kuhle, tournament director.
Tournaments in Lexington, KY, Landisville, PA, Concord, MA, Memphis, TN as well as Decatur, IL were all affected by the decision.
