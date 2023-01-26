SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 after a 3.2% increase in the third quarter of 2022.
Kenneth Kriz, a Distinguished Professor of Public Administration at the University of Illinois Springfield, said the economy is returning to normal after the pandemic. But the dramatic ups and downs of inflation and spending are still rippling through local economies.
"We've had a fast growing economy and in a lot of ways kind of an unsustainable economy," said Kriz. "Economic growth during 2021 was well over 5%. I think the average was 5.9% over the year, that's unsustainable, we just can't keep that up."
Kriz shared that layoffs are a big indicator of economic health. He said Central Illinois has avoided any major unemployment issues because of its main industries.
"To a certain extent we are blessed by our relative mix of industries here in this particular round," said Kriz.
He said some of the core industries of central Illinois, including healthcare and government, can be hard to track because there are so many factors involved.
"Overall, layoffs are still a relatively low percentage of the workforce and that's actually a good sign," said Kriz. "One of the key measures that we look at to try and figure out what's going on in the labor market is is what we call the layoff to quit ratio, the rate that people are being laid off compared to the rate they're quitting their job."
Kriz explained that there are still more people quitting their jobs than being laid off. His advice for preparing for a layoff is to build up a good emergency savings fund.
