The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he thinks COVID-19 vaccine booster shots could start Sept. 20 for Americans who received Pfizer doses. Moderna’s may end up rolling out a couple weeks later.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that it is still the Biden administration’s plan to start the third doses the week of Sept. 20, pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
The administration had hoped that both Pfizer and Moderna booster shots would be rolled out at that time. But Fauci stated it is “conceivable” Moderna’s, might be delayed only by a couple weeks as the company gives more data to the FDA on the booster’s efficacy.
President Joe Biden on Aug. 18 praised boosters as a protection against the virus’ more transmissible delta variant. He said Americans should consider getting a booster eight months after their second shot.
Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, said Sunday the administration had always made clear that Sept. 20 was a target date, and “No one’s going to get boosters until the FDA says they’re approved.”
Klain told CNN: “We’re ready to go once the science says go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.