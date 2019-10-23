WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - A bill that would make animal cruelty a felony passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday. The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act would create a federal anti-cruelty statue.
The bill would prohibit acts of cruelty when they occur in interstate commerce or on federal property and cracks down on sexual abuse of animals. The bill is led by U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL).
“Today’s vote is a significant milestone in the bipartisan quest to end animal abuse and protect our pets,” Deutch said. “This bill sends a clear message that our society does not accept cruelty against animals. We’ve received support from so many Americans from across the country and across the political spectrum. Animal rights activists have stood up for living things that do not have a voice. Law enforcement officers have sought a federal overlay to help them stop animal abusers who are likely to commit acts of violence against people. And animal lovers everywhere know this is simply the right thing to do. I’m deeply thankful for all of the advocates who helped us pass this bill, and I look forward to the Senate’s swift passage and the President’s signature.”
The Senate companion bill previously passed the Senate by unanimous consent in the 114th and 115th Congress, but was blocked in the House by former House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA).
The current chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerold Nadler (D-NY), is a co-sponsor of the legislation, so supporters are hopeful for a successful enactment.