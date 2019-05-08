WASHINGTON (WAND) - U.S. lawmakers will come together on Wednesday to talk about raising the federal age of smoking to 21.
Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) will join Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI), Todd Young (R-IN), and Mitt Romney (R-UT) to discuss the smoking age with anti-tobacco and public health advocates.
The bill was introduced last week as the Tobacco to 21 Act. The odds of the bill passing are high since both parties of House and Senate support the bill.
According to the bill, it would raise the age for all tobacco produced, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes. It would also prohibit retailers from selling tobacco to anyone under the age of 30 without proper photo identification.
A state bill in Illinois passed and was signed by Governor JB Pritzker. The bill becomes law on July 1. California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Oregon, Hawaii, Maine and Washington, D.C already have similar laws in place.
U.S. lawmakers will discuss the bill at 12:45 CT. For more information on the bill, click here.