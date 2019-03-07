LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Law enforcement released the name of a deputy killed Wednesday.
The suspect who shot the U.S. Marshal and has been involved in a massive state manhunt has been contained but not arrested, according to Illinois State Police. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed as Deputy Jacob Keltner.
Keltner had served the McHenry County community for nearly 13 years, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post. He was serving an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force when he was shot, deputies say.
Active warrants were out for Floyd Brown in McLean, Sangamon and Champaign counties. He was wanted for a parole violation.
ISP said Brown is in his car, in a field and possibly has an AK-47 rifle. Officials say they are trying to negotiate with the man to surrender. Shots were reported near Interstate 55 in Lincoln where the suspect was held up.
Multiple agencies began chasing Brown of Springfield after an active shooting situation in Rockford around 9 a.m.
The U.S. Marshal's Office was serving a search warrant on Brown, when he shot the deputy. The Rockford Police Department said the U.S. Marshal was taken from the scene and later died at a local hospital. He was a member of the McHenry County Sheriff's Department.
Officials say they were serving the warrant at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 747 N. Bell School Road. According to officials, no shots were fired by police in Rockford. A woman who was with Brown was also shot during the incident and has non-life threatening injuries. Brown reportedly shot the woman in the room, jumped out of a window and shot at police.
It's not yet clear what the warrant was for.
A police pursuit of the suspect began shortly after the shooting. Brown possibly fled in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquee. Temporary license plates could be on the vehicle, reading 4850256.
As of 12:03 p.m. Brown had crashed his car near Lincoln on I-55 just outside of Lincoln. The interstate was closed in that area. Police say they believe the chase caused another crash on the highway.
State troopers say I-55 is closed from mile post 133 to mile post 126 in both directions of traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and should expect delays. Troopers are diverting traffic through Lincoln.
According to the mayor in Lincoln, residents are advised to lock there doors and stay away from the area. Police believe Brown had a rifle and is still armed with it.
Charges for the shooting in Rockford have been filed for first first degree murder. Once he has been arrested he will be transferred back to Rockford.
Brown was wanted for a burglary in Bloomington on Dec. 23, 2018. Brown was also arrested for kidnapping his then 16-year-old girlfriend and a 3-year-old in 2010. According to court records, Brown has been arrested in Sangamon County for cases including disorderly conduct, resisting and officer and speeding. He was also arrested in Macon County for speeding and residential burglaries.
Governor JB Pritzker said he is closely watching the situation in a tweet.
