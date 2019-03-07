ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man is considered armed and dangerous and a U.S. Marshall was shot after an active shooter situation unfolded in Rockford Thursday.
The U.S. Marshall was serving a warrant at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 747 N. Bell School Road. Shoots were fired around 9 a.m.
It's not clear at this time what the condition of the U.S. Marshall is.
The suspect, 45-year-old Floyd E. Brown of Springfield was wanted for a burglary in Bloomington on Dec. 23, 2018.
Police believe Brown had a rifle and is still armed with it. He is possibly in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquee. Temporary license plates could be on the vehicle, reading 4850256.
RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019
Several law enforcement agencies are on scene. They were stationed at the Extended Stay America Hotel.
