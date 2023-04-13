DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force has located and arrested a man wanted in connection to the shooting of Christopher Osman on April 9.
On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., DPD responded to N. Church street for a report of someone being shot. Upon arrival, Christopher G. Osman was located and transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
After multiple interviews, detectives with DPD obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Sharquez D. Murphy on charges of First Degree Murder for a $1,000,000 bond. He was found by the Marshals in Springfield on Thursday.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
