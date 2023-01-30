RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — The Rantoul Family Sports Complex will be hosting the US Quadball Midwest Regional this November 18-19.
The quidditch-inspired sport is made up of mixed gender teams competing in a blend of rugby, dodgeball, and tag. A quadball team consist of seven players who must compete with a broom between their legs at all times. Since starting in 2005, the sport has grown to nearly 40 countries and 600 teams.
“After connecting with US Quadball at a conference, we knew immediately that our area would be a perfect match for the Midwest Regional,” explained Mike Koon, Director of Sports, Events & Film for Visit Champaign County. “We can’t wait to share the excitement of this sport to the greater Champaign County area and host up to 15 teams and 300 athletes.”
The tournament is expected to bring in teams from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
"We're looking forward to bringing teams from across the region to Champaign County for our national qualifier event in 2023,” states Mary Kimball, Executive Director of US Quadball. “Between the amazing facility and the top-notch staff at Visit Champaign County, we couldn't have asked for a better destination."
The community is encouraged to attend the tournament to learn more about the sport and see it in action. The event schedule will be available closer to the tournament date in November.
To learn more about US Quadball, visit usquadball.org.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.