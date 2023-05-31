WASHINGTON (WAND) – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is taking testimony on the shortage of domestic and immigrant agricultural workers. The lack of workers may open the door for more migrant workers to keep food coming to your dinner table.
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, says immigrants account for 60% of all farm workers in the United States. Many American workers are not interested in the jobs. Many immigrants run into problems entering the country, sometimes due to visa issues, even though they may want the jobs.
Adam Lytch of L&M Farms in East Palatka, Florida, told Senators he lost a crop because of entry delays for immigrants on temporary visas at the U.S. border while domestic workers were not available.
“We had about 160-acres of broccoli that was ready to harvest that we completely lost,” Lytch said. “American families are the ones being adversely effected as our workforce crisis will continue to drive food prices even higher.”
There appears to be some bipartisan support to deal with the farm worker shortage which could be part of a future comprehensive immigration reform bill.
