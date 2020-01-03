FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump says Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the target of a Friday U.S. airstrike in Iraq was “plotting to kill” many Americans. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)