URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana School District 116 will begin providing breakfast and lunch service for all K-12 enrolled students starting Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Meal pick up will available at all elementary schools, UMS, and UHS.
The district will also have delivery to seven mobile home communities in Urbana.
Meal distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
The breakfast and lunch meals picked up on Tuesday will be for Tuesday and Wednesday. The meals picked up on Thursday will be for Thursday, Friday, and Monday.
Your child/children's names, grades, and schools will be recorded at the time of pickup. Again, meals are only available for enrolled students.
