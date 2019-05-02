CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The University of Illinois is receiving a six-figure grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced the $378,671 grant. His office says it’s part of the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI).
The money is meant to be used to fill workforce gaps in food, agriculture and other industries. It’s also expected to provide hands-on educational experiences for research.
“Ensuring we have the research and workforce necessary to further agriculture successes is not just important for Illinois, but for our national economy,” said Davis. “We need to fill these gaps in our workforce and the College of ACES at the University of Illinois is one of the best programs in the nation to help us do that. I’m proud to be a strong supporter of this program and ag research.”
Dr. German Bollero, associate dean for research in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the U of I, agreed that the money serves an important purpose.
“Agriculture is rapidly becoming a data-driven enterprise,” he said. “We must immerse our agricultural scientists and educators of the future in both data sciences and agricultural sciences, with the skills and abilities to work seamlessly across those fields. That’s why Illinois is investing in digital agriculture. USDA support is vital to that effort.”