CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -The USDA is investing more than $20 million in rural broadband service in Illinois.
USDA Rural Development State Director Douglas Wilson said the $20,860,000 investment will bring broadband service to 1,497 Illinoisans in rural communities.
Wilson said, "Access to high-speed broadband internet - is the building blocks of prosperity in our rural communities. I'm excited about the opportunities this investment brings to farmers and families here in Illinois."
USDA is providing loans to telecommunications providers to build, expand, and improve broadband service across the state.
The project is being funded through the Telecommunications Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program.
The investment will be used to convert a legacy copper system to a Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network. Montrose Mutual Telephone Company expects to serve 1,297 customers over a platform that will be capable of delivering downstream/upstream speeds of 1Gb/1Gb.
