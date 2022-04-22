WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) – In honor of Earth Day, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be investing nearly $800 million in climate-smart infrastructure in 40 states, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.
These investments look to help strengthen the health and livelihoods of people across rural America, including funding for 165 projects to expand access to safe water and/or clean energy for people living in disadvantaged communities.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement on Friday stating “People in rural America are experiencing the impacts of climate change in many ways. This includes more severe droughts, more frequent wildfires, and more destructive and life-threatening storms.”
Vilsack continued “When we invest in infrastructure in rural communities, we are investing in our planet, and we’re also investing in the peace of mind families will have when kids are drinking clean and safe tap water in their homes. USDA is proud to celebrate Earth Day and the many ways we are addressing climate change and investing in locally-driven solutions to bring safe water and renewable energy to people in rural areas everywhere.”
Fridays announcement is a part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour and will also help further the President’s Justice40 Initiative, which commits to delivering at least 40 percent of the benefits from federal climate and clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities.
According to the USDA, $787 million will be invested into renewable energy infrastructures in 36 states to help agricultural producers, rural small business owners, and residents lower energy costs and make energy-efficiency improvements.
Another $12 million will go towards helping rural communities that have been hit by severe weather build back better by mitigating health risks, increasing access to safe, reliable drinking water and sanitary waste disposal services, and allowing them to purchase emergency response equipment to be better prepared and more resilient in the face of disaster. The funds will benefit people living in 17 states, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.
A portion of the investment will also support the Electric Program, nearly $67 million for smart grid technologies that improve system operations and monitor grid security. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.
