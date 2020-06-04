(WAND) - The USDA Farm Service Agency has approved more than $545 million in payments to producers who have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The FSA started taking applications May 26. More than 86,000 applications were sent in.
“The coronavirus has hurt America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers, and these payments directed by President Trump will help this critical industry weather the current pandemic so they can continue to plant and harvest a safe, nutritious, and affordable crop for the American people,” said Secretary Perdue. “We have tools and resources available to help producers understand the program and enable them to work with Farm Service Agency staff to complete applications as smoothly and efficiently as possible and get payments into the pockets of our patriotic farmers.”
The top five states for CFAP payments are Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
FSA will accept applications through August 28, 2020.
Through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.
Producers will get 80 percent of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.
New customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance.
Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms from farmers.gov/cfap.
