SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - You have heard of counting sheep. Well, the USDA will be counting sheep and goats as part of a nationwide survey.
The nationwide Sheep and Goat Survey started last month.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will measure sheep and goat inventories, including lambs and kids, as well as wool and mohair production.
"Interest in sheep and goat data continues to grow with increased diversification in agriculture and consumer demands," Mark Schleusener, Illinois State Statistician, said in a press release. "The Sheep and Goat Survey gives producers the opportunity to report the latest information on conditions and trends in the industry."
Producers can respond to the survey online, by telephone, mail, or a personal interview with a local NASS representative.
The January Sheep and Goat report will be released on Jan. 31.
NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.