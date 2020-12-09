DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The United States Postal Service reminds customers to send their holiday packages as soon as possible.
USPS said customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of December 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.
"This week it started with our volume increasing," said Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, USPS Corporate Communications - Gateway District.
Caldwell-Harvey said it's important for customers to remember the holiday season is the busiest time of the year. To ensure packages get to their destinations on time, she reminds people to ship early rather than later.
"You want to make sure you get those in by Dec. 18 and 19 for priority mail-first class, and then if you are waiting until the last minute, definitely by Dec. 23 (to) make sure you get it in by the 25th."
2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:
- Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First Class Mail
- Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service
Alaska
- Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail
- Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail
- Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express
Hawaii
- Dec. 15 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express
In addition, Caldwell-Harvey recommended people who want to ship items should make sure to include the address inside the box, as well as on the outside.
For more information, click here.
