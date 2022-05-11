HINSDALE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are seeking public help after a USPS letter carrier vehicle was robbed in Hinsdale.
Officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the armed robbery occurred in the northern Illinois village at about 1:18 p.m. Monday. This was at the intersection of West Hinsdale Avenue and South Stough Street.
Authorities described the suspect as a male who is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 in height. The suspect has a thin athletic build and a light brown complexion. They said he was wearing a black beanie, a black neck gaiter mask, a red Chicago Bulls jersey with a black T-shirt and black jeans.
They added the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle described as a black four-door sedan.
Investigators are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who carried out the crime.
If anyone has information, they should call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
