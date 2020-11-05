SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Ameren Illinois team pulled their money together to buy a sick Springfield woman a new furnace.
At the beginning of October, an Ameren Illinois worker learned Hughvonna Cave didn't have a working furnace. After telling his coworkers, they all pulled their money together to buy her a new furnace and install it.
"We aren't just a utility company, but this is our community and this is my community," said Larry Adams, gas operations supervisor.
Cave is battling throat cancer. Johnette Cave-Searcy, her sister, said back in 2013, Cave was diagnosed with the cancer, then had a stroke while in the hospital.
"I come out here (to her sister's house) with my sisters and we take care of her because she's got machines and stuff and we have to keep an eye on her," Cave-Searcy said.
Cave-Searcy said it was a big blessing for the Ameren Illinois workers to buy the furnace for her sister.
"It's just joy - you know when you are on a set income and you know it costs a lot of money to go and do that, but then you have good people like Ameren that came out and they seen it and helped," she said.
On top of buying and installing the furnace, Cave-Searcy said one of the workers, Robert, still comes to her sister's house to make sure everything is working properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.