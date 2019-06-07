SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The American Red Cross honored fourteen utility workers Friday for saving the life of a co-worker in 2018.
As WAND first reported last summer, workers at Shelby Electric Cooperative had been conducting a “hurt-man” exercise, using a weighted dummy to practice pole-top rescues, when worker Kevin Carlen suffered a cardiac arrest.
“I brought the dummy down, started down, then everything turned black after I took about two steps,” Carlen said.
Carlen’s co-workers stepped in quickly to rescue him.
“Several guys were on the pole, rescuing him,” said construction superintendent Bryan Chevalier. “When he came down, there were guys doing CPR, taking his tools off. We had guys grabbing an AED, calling 911. It was a huge group effort.”
On Friday, representatives of the American Red Cross presented Carlen’s co-workers with certificates of merit signed by President Trump in recognition of their work.
“I can tell you, a lot of people save lives, but very few tell us about it,” said Traci Johnson with the Red Cross. “When we get the opportunity to give someone an award, it’s a huge honor for the Red cross to be able to give that recognition because when we do that, it encourages other people to tell us their story, which encourages other people to get trained.”
The fourteen men honored are:
Thad France
Cary Bryson
Nick Dunaway
Nick Sloan
Jerry Johnston
Jamie Sharp
Blake Knearam
Luke Brown
Andrew McDonald
Adam Schrock
Brian Chevalier
Jake Kull
Brad Wright
Lucas Morse