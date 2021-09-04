CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - We've been hearing it all week. The Illini could not take the Roadrunners of UTSA lightly after coming off the first win of the Bret Bielema era.
And it rang true Saturday. The Roadrunners stunned a Memorial Stadium crowd as UTSA took down Illinois 37-30.
The Roadrunners jumped to a quick 14-0 lead thanks to a spark from quarterback Frank Harris. The senior was 20-for-32 passing, tossing one TD and adding a rushing TD.
But Art Sitkowski was looking to respark last week's magic. He would toss two late first half TD's, one to Deuce Spann and the other to Daniel Barker to cut the deficit to 17-14. UTSA would add a field goal at the end of the half to make it 20-14.
The Illini and Roadrunners would trade scores in the second half, but it just seemed like UTSA always had just one more play in them.
Down 37-30, Sitkowski and the Illini were faced with a 4th and 25 at the UTSA 30 with just seconds on the clock. Sitkowski would heave one to the back of the endzone and it was caught out of bounds by Casey Washington, securing the Roadrunner's first win against a Big Ten program.
Illinois will look to rebound as they take things on the road to face Virginia next Saturday.
