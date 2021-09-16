DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and the VA Illiana Health Care System announced it is taking steps to end suicide among Veterans.
“Suicide is a national public health issue and a top priority for VA. We all need to work together to address it. We are appreciative of our strong partnerships in the community working with us to eliminate all suicides, particularly veteran suicides,” said Dr. Staci Williams, acting medical center director of VA Illiana.
The VA Illiana reported each day in the U.S. 17.2 veterans die by suicide. To help raise awareness and bring prevention, social workers at VA Illiana have put together events to help.
On September 16 at 6 p.m., the VA Illiana will conduct a free suicide prevention training at the Chez Veterans Center on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. The training will also be done through Zoom.
