EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A Town Hall meeting will be held in Effingham Wednesday night to discuss the VA health care system.
The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1769.
Veterans will be able to give feedback on the system.
The VA is responsible for 9 million military veterans in more than 1,700 government-run health facilities.
The Town Hall will address the VA Mission Act of 2018.
There will also be VA representatives on hand to provide on the spot enrollment for those who are not currently in the VA health care system.