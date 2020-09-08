DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Tuesday evening.
Firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant home in the 1200 block of E. Leafland Ave. around 9:15 p.m.
The one and a half story wood framed single family house was fully involved in fire.
The house was boarded up and appeared to be vacant.
The fire was extinguished and the State Fire Marshal office was contacted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.