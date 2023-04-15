DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A vacant home is in ruins after a Friday night fire.
Firefighters responded to the 1900 block of N. Church Street at 11:35 p.m. Once on scene, they found heavy fire on the home's second story.
Crews initially went inside after receiving reports of squatters using the home as a shelter in the past. But those firefighters pulled back due to the intensity of the flames.
They put out the fire a couple hours later. Sixteen firefighters responded to the call in total.
No one was hurt, but the home is a total loss.
