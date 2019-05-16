DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Over 50 vacant homes and buildings have been canvassed for a missing Mattoon teen who was last seen Saturday in Decatur.
On Thursday, police spent the morning canvassing the neighborhood where 16-year-old Dominic Walker was last seen. Buildings, homes, cemeteries, parks and some bodies of water have been searched.
Police have also been speaking with neighbors to see if they can find anything.
Dominic Walker went missing Saturday when his father, Adam, says he woke up to find his son was gone. Adam says Dominic was watching Netflix when he went to bed at around 3:30 a.m. The back door of the home on West King Street was wide open in the morning.
Dominic, who has Asperger’s syndrome was visiting family in Decatur at the time. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and possibly blue shorts. He is 5-foot-5 and is believed to be wearing glasses.
Earlier this week K9 officers from a number of counties joined the search for Walker. The FBI has also been involved in the search.
On Wednesday, Harristown Fire Department's search and rescue team began using sonar equipment to search the Sangamon River west of the dam. Search teams say the river was too high, making the search very difficult.
DPD Sgt. Chris Copeland said there are things citizens can do to help with the search for the missing teen.
“Right now, we still as that people be vigilant and call us if they see someone they believe may be Dominic or if they recall seeing someone over the days since he went missing,” Decatur Sgt. Chris Copeland told WAND-TV. “Any information, no matter how insignificant it seems, may turn out to be useful.”
Walker's parents spoke with WAND News on Tuesday, saying they are scared and miss him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur police at 424-2711.