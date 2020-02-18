DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A house is considered a total loss after it caught fire in Danville, responders said.
Capt. Jerry Sparks with the Danville Fire Department said crews responded at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 500 block of West Clay Street, which had the front and back engulfed in flames.
The vacant house is considered a total loss and will be bulldozed.
Sparks said responders moved to protect those living in a next door house, which included two people, two dogs and two cats. All of them were successfully evacuated.
There were no injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
About 20 firefighters responded to the scene Tuesday night.