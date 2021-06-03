ILLINOIS (WAND) - A vaccine lottery appears on the way to Illinois in order to encourage people to get their COVID-19 shots.
Gov. JB Pritzker said details of the lottery haven't been worked out, but added "we're going to come forward with that as soon as we can." He said an announcement should come "relatively soon."
Through incentives, the state hopes to get 80 to 85 percent of eligible Illinoisans vaccinated. Efforts have included free Six Flags tickets and free trap shooting range plays, per NBC Chicago.
There are currently vaccine lotteries in the states of Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, New York state and Oregon. A Vax-a-Million lottery is available to permanent Ohio residents who either get at least the first part of the two dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That state's governor said vaccinations have spiked since the lottery began.
A "Vax 2 the Max" lottery portal in New Mexico has a $10 million prize pool and a $5 million grand prize.
The station reports the Illinois plan should be similar to those announced by other states, but it's unknown who would be eligible.
