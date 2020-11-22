(WAND) - The head of the U.S effort to produce a COVID-19 vaccine said the first immunizations could come on Dec. 12.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's request for an emergency use authorization for its developing COVID-19 vaccine.
Earlier this week, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced the vaccine has been 95% effective, preventing mild to severe COVID-19 diseases.
Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine program, said plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.
Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, Dec. 12
