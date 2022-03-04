CHICAGO (WAND) - Masks are now not required at the United Center, but there are still guidelines in place for attendees.
NBC Chicago reports there is still a requirement for fans at Chicago Bulls or Chicago Blackhawks games to show proof of vaccination, but they now have an option to show a negative COVID-19 test instead. The facility previously did not allow a negative test for entry.
Masks are optional at events. The venue lists them as "recommended."
Fans can first experience the changed guidelines when the Bulls are at home Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Blackhawks will next be at home Sunday to host the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Bulls will have eight of their last 21 games at home, with potential playoff games coming after that. The Blackhawks have over a dozen home games remaining.
Ticket-checks and payments at the United Center will still have a contactless format. The facility has adopted enhanced standards for cleaning, including cleaning more often, disinfecting equipment and adding more sanitation stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.