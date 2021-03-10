DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Slow but steady is how the Douglas County Health Department described the vaccine rollout.
Since mid-December, the state of Illinois has worked to ship COVID-19 vaccines out to all counties throughout the state.
Local health departments geared up for people anticipating the shot, but didn't know how many people actually wanted it.
"We really had no idea what to expect at first and we were kind of concerned about that," said Colleen Lehmann of the Douglas County Health Department.
Lehmann said the department was excited to see so many people interested and signed up for the shot, however, the demand was higher than the supply.
"The biggest complaint we hear from people is we aren't able to offer enough appointments per week," she said.
Vaccine rollout is slow, but starting to gain speed with more communities being able offer more clinics for people who fall into Phase 1A, Phase 1B and Phase 1B expanded.
However, for many communities like Douglas County, there still aren't enough shots available.
"The biggest hurdle, which I think is true of anyone doing this, is vaccine supply allotment," Lehmann said. "That's been a little bit up and down, but most recently it seems like its been steadying out."
Lehmann said the Douglas County Health Department is in communication with other county health departments to bounce idea and to gather more information about vaccines. The Douglas County Health Department reminds residents to have patience as more vaccines become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.