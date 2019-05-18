EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were hospitalized and multiple others were injured when a van transporting prisoners crashed into a another van.
The crash happened at around 12:33 A.M. on May 18 in Effingham County near Altamont.
Police say a van (unit one) carrying a family with four children under the age of 10 and two other passengers was traveling westbound on interstate 70 at milepost 80 in the left lane when they were rear ended by a van (unit 2) carrying four prisoners and two security guards.
The driver, Aireol A. Ormand, 28; passenger, Dement M. Ormond, 67; and a ten year old were transported from unit one to St. Anthony's Hospital by emergency services.
The other three passengers were self-taken to St. Anthony's Hospital for examination and treatment and were released.
The driver, 37-year-old Cheryl Walker and passengers from the prison transport van were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
At this time, the driver of the transport van is facing charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, following too closely, and improper lane usage.