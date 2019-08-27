VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 9.
According to Illinois State Police a Ford Freestar Van was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 9, just east of Cheneyville Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The van ran off the roadway and struck a culvert. The van then overturned in a cornfield.
ISP said a 37-year-old male passenger died at the scene. The driver and a 38-year-old passenger were transported to a local hospital.
The driver was preliminarily charged with driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage and no valid driver's license.