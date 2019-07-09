DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after someone threw a brick at a Kroger gas station window in Decatur.
The vandalism happened on July 3 at the Kroger gas station located in Brettwood Village, according to the Decatur Police Department. Police say the man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and threw a brick at two different windows.
Luckily the gas station has double-pane windows and the bricks didn’t break thought the glass. However, there was damage done t the glass and it will have to be replaced.
Kroger said the glass served its purpose and they will determine if a security change is necessary.