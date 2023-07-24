FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A Vandalia man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for possessing, reproducing and disseminating child pornography and indecent solicitation of an adult according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Ferrell Mason Kissiar, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony; one count of reproduction of child pornography, a Class X felony; two counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony; and one count of indecent solicitation of an adult, a Class 1 felony. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison by 4th District Circuit Judge Martin Siemer.
In May, two other defendants pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their involvement in the alleged child pornography ring. Andrew Wehrle, 39, of Vandalia, and Amber Wehrle, 38, of Vandalia, will be sentenced on August 8.
“Child pornography is a heinous crime, and the individuals who reproduce and disseminate these horrific images must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Raoul said. “The partnerships between my office and local law enforcement were critical to our ability to stop these individuals from further victimizing children.”
The Vandalia Police Department assisted the Attorney General’s office with the investigation.
“As law enforcement officials, it is our responsibility to protect children from harm and bring those who exploit them to justice,” said Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray. “I commend the diligent work of all those involved in this investigation and hope that the outcome of this case serves as a reminder that child pornography is a serious crime that will not be tolerated in our communities.”
Raoul reminds the public that online child sexual exploitation can be reported at cybertipline.com, and child abuse can be reported at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov. In addition, information about local child advocacy centers can be found at childrensadvocacycentersofillinois.org.
Deputy Bureau Chief Shannon O’Brien and Assistant Attorney General Katherine Hegarty prosecuted the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.
