MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A chain-reaction crash claimed the life of a woman from Vandalia, troopers say.
The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. on June 30 along I-24 westbound (mile post 37), per state police. They say 57-year-old Rickey Warren, who was behind the wheel of a 2007 Volvo truck tractor, failed to slow down and hit a line of vehicles, causing the crash.
The person from Vandalia who died is 56-year-old Lisa D. Earnest.
Two other people died in the crash, including 71-year-old Nebraska driver James F. Donnelly and his passenger, 75-year-old Marilyn J. Donnelly.
There were six others injured and four of the people involved in the crash showed no injuries.
State police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.