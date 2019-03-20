(WAND) – McDonald’s is shaking up its menu in restaurants across the world with vegan “chicken” McNuggets.
The company introduced the McNuggets in Norway as an option for veggie-conscious customers. Each nugget has a mashed potato base with chickpeas, onions, carrots and corn mixed in, according to Today. So far, the food is only available at Norway restaurants.
There’s also a “Vegetarian McFeast” meal available in Norway.
Other vegan options, including the “McFalafel” available in Sweden, have been introduced by the company in recent months. There’s also a vegan Happy Meal available in the United Kingdom, which has a main course involving a four tortilla wrap with vegetables inside. Some of those vegetables are breaded.
There’s a place in Illinois to get at least one international vegan food option – the McDonald’s U.S. headquarters eatery in Chicago. That business offers a vegan burger called the “McAloo Tiki”, a food that is on menus in India McDonald’s restaurants. The burger has a vegetable patty with potatoes and peas and has red onions, tomato slices and an eggless tomato mayo as toppings.
American McDonald’s restaurants do offer some vegetarian options, including but not limited to salads and fruit items.