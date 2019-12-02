EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Vehicle burglaries at an Effingham area school is under investigation Monday.
Officers said the crimes happened between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at St. Anthony High School (304 E. Roadway Ave.). Police heard nine vehicles reported as damaged and/or burgled.
Police said items such as purses, cell phones and cash were stolen. As of Monday, they said they've identified a person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Effingham police at (217)347-0774.