SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are charged with breaking into vehicles in Springfield.
Police say 21-year-old Cassidy Haynes and 19-year-old Andre Jones Jr. burglarized two vehicles after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Carnoustie Drive. They say a citizen watched the suspects trying to open cars.
A press release from police say officers found stolen property from the vehicles in a car belonging to the suspects.
Haynes and Jones both face burglary to vehicle and theft and possession of stolen property charges. Each person is behind bars in the Sangamon County Jail.