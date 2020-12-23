CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A serious crash in Charleston involved a truck crashing to a business.
WAND News has a crew on the scene at Rainbow Seamless Guttering, which is near in the intersection of IL Route 130 and Westfield Road in Charleston.
Emergency vehicles, including firefighters and at least one ambulance, were on the scene after 2:30 p.m.
WAND News is working to learn more and will update this story as details become available.
