SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State police are responding to a motor vehicle fire on Route 54 in Springfield.
At 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said a commercial motor vehicle fire occurred on Route 54 near Brickler Road. The road will be closed for an extended period Tuesday evening to allow for the removal of the CMV from the area.
Drivers should avoid the scene and take a different route if possible.
