DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A two-vehicle crash left an SUV on its side in downtown Decatur Friday afternoon.
WAND News crews saw an SUV on its side and a car with a crumpled hood at Franklin and ElDorado when they arrived.
The crash happened around 3 p.m.
ElDorado is shut down at Main for eastbound traffic and at Jackson for westbound traffic. Northbound traffic on Franklin is being rerouted east onto ElDorado.
WAND is working to learn if anyone was injured.
We will update you on this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.